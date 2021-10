Huntsville, Ala. — Authorities are facing questions surrounding the discovery of a woman's body in the back of a rarely used police van in a police parking lot. A police officer discovered the body of Christina Nance on October 7 in an unoccupied police van in the back corner of a parking lot at the Huntsville Public Safety Complex, Huntsville Deputy Police Chief DeWayne McCarver said in a news briefing Friday. Her family had reported her missing October 2.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO