Sales Boomerang highlighted as a premier employer in the mortgage industry

By Valerie Gotten
californianewswire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C., Oct 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced it has been ranked a 2021 Top Mortgage Employer by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) following a competitive selection process aimed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the U.S. mortgage industry.

Depth Public Relations marks 15-year milestone serving mortgage industry fintech innovators

ATLANTA, Ga., Oct 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Depth Public Relations, Inc. (DepthPR), a leading provider of consultative marketing, public relations and reputation management services for mortgage fintech innovators, the residential finance industry and technology for emerging regulated markets (regtech) is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its launch during the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Annual Convention & Expo 2021 in San Diego.
HomeBinder debuts new features that strengthen the relationship between homeowners, home professionals, mortgage lenders, insurance providers and other authorized partners

BOSTON, Mass., Oct 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HomeBinder, a centralized home management platform that keeps homeowners connected with mortgage lenders, home inspectors, insurance providers, home pros, real estate agents, and other authorized professionals, today announced the release of new features and user interface (UI) improvements designed to enhance the home management experience. By fostering greater consumer engagement in digital home management, HomeBinder keeps homeowners connected with the businesses that support their ownership journey, creating opportunities for repeat and referral business and helping build clients for life.
FormFree announced its selection as a 2021 Top Mortgage Employer by Mortgage Professionals America

ATHENS, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — FormFree® today announced its selection as a 2021 Top Mortgage Employer by Mortgage Professionals America (MPA). MPA’s annual top mortgage employer report recognizes companies in the mortgage industry that excel in workplace culture and employee satisfaction. To qualify for this honor, companies...
NJ Lenders to roll out HomeBinder home management platform

BOSTON, Mass., Oct 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HomeBinder, a centralized home management platform that keeps homeowners connected with mortgage lenders, Realtors and other authorized professionals, today announced that NJ Lenders has selected HomeBinder to deliver a post-closing home management experience that improves customer retention and strengthens referral partner relationships.
Encore Green Environmental Appoints G-Force as the Re-Furbishing Partner for NOMAD Excel

FT. WORTH, Texas, Oct 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Encore Green Environmental names Texas based G-Force to re-furbish the legacy Nomad water treatment technology units to become the improved NOMAD Excel™. Encore Green is an agriculture company dedicated to applying by-product water to beneficial use for agriculture and carbon sequestration....
Nestle USA Awards Capstone Logistics Broker of the Year for 2020

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Oct 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capstone Logistics, a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, has been named 2020 Broker of the Year by Nestle USA. Capstone’s freight management division has served Nestle USA for more than five years, steadily growing the relationship each year. Nestle...
Current Builders Launches ESOP to Retain and Attract Top Construction Employees

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Current Builders ( https://www.currentbuilders.com/ ), an award-winning general contractor based in Florida, has announced an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) as part of the company’s strategy to retain and attract top construction employees. The shortage of qualified workers in the construction industry continues to be a persistent national issue, but Current Builders’ CFO Rick Colandreo believes that initiatives, such as his company’s recently launched ESOP, will place his firm in an advantageous position to meet the tremendous demand for multifamily and mixed-use housing in Florida.
Top Mortgage Employers 2021

Just when people thought the pandemic was nearly over at the end of 2020, case numbers continued to rise across the country. As a result, this year, employers in the mortgage sector have faced workplace challenges similar to those highlighted in last year’s Top Mortgage Employers’ survey. Chief among these...
SimpleNexus debuts in-app payments with Nexus Pay at MBA Annual21

LEHI, Utah, Oct 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced the debut of Nexus Pay at the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Annual Convention and Expo (MBA Annual21) happening October 17-20 at the San Diego Convention Center.
Open banking – how it could transform the mortgage industry

Amid a technological revolution that’s gathered pace in the mortgage industry in recent times – accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic – some of the most significant strides of late have been toward the possible introduction of an open banking system in Canada. That idea, which allows third-party financial service providers...
DCG Completes Industrial Portfolio Sale in Sparks

DCG is proud to announce the portfolio sale of 1610 and 1630 Kleppe Lane in Sparks, Nev. DCG’s industrial team of Joel Fountain, SIOR, Baker Krukow, and Nick Knecht, along with DCG principal Tom Fennell, CCIM represented the seller exclusively. The DCG team conducted a bid process that resulted in 14 offers with a final sale price of $5,450,000, approximately 21% over the portfolio’s initial asking price.
Lender Price Announces Strategic Investment Led by Argentum to Support Its Rapid Growth

Platform processes over $20 billion in monthly locked loan volumes, helping mortgage lenders close more loans and optimize pricing. PASADENA, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Lender Price, a leading provider of cloud-based mortgage pricing and digital lending solutions, announced today that it has received a strategic investment led by Argentum with participation from First Analysis and existing investor Costner Lake Investments. The investment will further accelerate Lender Price’s rapid growth by supporting product development, sales & marketing, and customer service capabilities.
The growing threat of cybercrime in the mortgage industry

Cybercrime figures released by Statistics Canada at the end of July made for sobering reading, revealing that the number of cybercrime incidents in the country have ballooned dramatically in recent years. The agency said the police had reported over 63,000 instances of cybercrime in Canada in 2020, up from just...
Massachusetts employers still struggling to find qualified workers, industry group says

(The Center Square) – Small businesses around Massachusetts continue to struggle to find qualified employees, according to a business advocacy group. In a news release, the National Federation of Independent Businesses said that 51% of small business owners say that are struggling to fill employee vacancies with qualified applicants, while the number of unfilled job openings continues to exceed the organization’s 48-year average of 22%.
Nerdwallet - raising debt ceiling ‘crucial’ for mortgage industry

Nerdwallet’s housing market expert has echoed the views of treasury secretary Janet Yellen, warning of potentially catastrophic effects on the US economy if Congress fails to raise the debt limit by October 18. The Treasury Department last week warned that lawmakers needed to address the debt ceiling before October 18,...
What it takes to succeed in the mortgage industry

When a top-rated development training coach at one of the country’s biggest wholesale mortgage lenders decides to move to a new and much smaller firm, curiosity in the industry is piqued. The fact that the person is also a former US Army veteran who toured war-torn Afghanistan twice makes the...
JLL Closes Sale of Class A Long Island Industrial

JLL Capital Markets closed the $50-million sale of a Class A, 237,600-square-foot industrial distribution center at 4320 Veterans Memorial Hwy. in the Long Island community of Holbrook, NY. The team of Jose Cruz, Marc Duval, Jordan Avanzato, Tyler Peck and Nicholas Stefans marketed the property on behalf of Drake Real Estate Partners and Pacer Partners.
Sales Boomerang releases Q3 2021 Mortgage Market Opportunities Report

Expanded report now offers insight into the frequency of 11 of today’s top market opportunities for mortgage lenders. WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today released its Q3 2021 Mortgage Market Opportunities Report. Despite marketwide declines in loan volume, Sales Boomerang’s report identified several fertile opportunities for mortgage lenders, including a high frequency of borrowers who are well positioned to refinance for a better rate, remove FHA mortgage insurance or tap into home equity.
Ocwen Financial, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Close on Servicing Platform Sale

Ocwen Financial Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiary, PHH Mortgage Corp., has completed the previously announced transaction with Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. (RMS) and its parent, Mortgage Assets Management LLC (MAM), to acquire substantially all of the RMS reverse mortgage servicing platform and all of the outstanding equity interests in the RMS Real Estate Owned business, REO Management Solutions LLC (REO). MAM is a subsidiary of investment funds managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC.
