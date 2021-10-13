CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig’s swan song as Bond delivers entertainment

By Brent Leuthold
whatzup.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year and a half of delays, James Bond is finally back. No Time To Die is the 25th movie in the series, but most notably, it’s the fifth and final film for Daniel Craig since his first outing in 2006 with the franchise-best Casino Royale. Each Bond entry...

Related
Variety

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Scores Bloody Great $50.4 Million Debut, ‘The Last Duel’ Bombs

Universal and Blumhouse’s “Halloween Kills” topped the weekend box office with a $50.4 million debut, giving theater owners hope that the exhibition industry is experiencing a fall resurgence. That’s a bloody good showing for “Halloween Kills” considering that the film is being release simultaneously in theaters and on-demand via Peacock, NBCUniversal’s in-house Netflix challenger. That kind of distribution pattern has depressed ticket sales in recent months, with films like Warner Bros.’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and “The Suicide Squad” failing to resonate with moviegoers when they were made available at the same time on HBO Max. “Halloween Kills” scored...
MOVIES
Marietta Daily Journal

'No Time to Die' review: Daniel Craig's swan song as James Bond worth the wait

By the numbers, “No Time To Die” is the 25th James Bond film, released 59 years after the first installment, starring the sixth actor to play Bond, Daniel Craig, in his fifth and final outing as the dashing MI6 super-spy. It runs a beefy 2 hours and 43 minutes, and the film’s release was postponed three times by the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of 007s in the movie is two, a declaration that “No Time to Die” delivers everything you could want, and more, from a Bond movie.
MOVIES
The Atlantic

Daniel Craig’s Singular James Bond

James Bond has always had a loose relationship with continuity. The secret-agent character, originally written by Ian Fleming, has been played by six actors over the past six decades, usually with the slightest wink to the audience after each transition. “This never happened to the other fella,” George Lazenby quipped in his one appearance as Bond, joking about the man he had replaced, Sean Connery. Not until Daniel Craig assumed the role, in 2006’s Casino Royale, did the series implicitly acknowledge the recasting, having Craig play Bond at the beginning of his career, a rookie spy earning his license to kill. Now, in No Time to Die, Craig’s fifth and final outing in the part, the franchise has done something equally revolutionary: give Bond a firm send-off.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Judy Greer
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Ben Whishaw
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Ralph Fiennes
kdhx.org

‘No Time to Die’ delivers the usual Bond mayhem in Craig’s last 007

“No Time to Die” is the twenty-fifth installment of the James Bond franchise and Daniel Craig’s final appearance as 007. It’s a worthy, though not overly spectacular, exit of the famous character, delivering what every Bond film must have, that is, reckless car and motorcycle chases, gravity-defying stunts, gorgeous locations, plus futuristic technology and gadgets: watches, autos, and planes.
MOVIES
Morning Sun

Craig’s final Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ hits big screen

The long-delayed “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s fifth and final James Bond outing, is finally here. The movie was delayed by the pandemic, but we’re all the more happy to embrace this humanized version of Ian Fleming’s secret agent, previously played as a bit of a brute by Sean Connery and as a playboy by Roger Moore and more. This time, 007 is retired from active service and living a quiet life in Jamaica when his friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) of the CIA asks for help. His mission: to rescue a kidnapped scientist. Rami Malek plays the baddie, Safin; Léa Seydoux plays James’ lady love, Madeleine Swann, daughter of a Spectre assassin; Ralph Fiennes returns as M, Naomie Harris is Moneypenny, and Lashana Lynch plays a fellow MI6 agent. Rated PG-13, it’s in theaters only, starting Oct. 8.
MOVIES
DeSoto Times Today

Craig's last turn as Bond in 'No Time to Die' feels right

Last spring, the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” became the first movie to be pushed back because of the pandemic. The subsequent 18-month delay made me crave the film even more, and I confess my expectations might have gotten a little too high. In fact, it’s probably for the best that the film was delayed, because if it had opened in April of 2020, it would have been less than a year removed from “Avengers: Endgame,” which it is conspicuously trying to emulate. Director Cary Joji Fukinaga has crafted less of a Bond movie and more of an MCU movie with James Bond in place of Tony Stark.
MOVIES
NBC San Diego

Craig's Final Bond Takes $56 Million at Domestic Box Office

After over 18 months of pandemic delays, “No Time to Die” opened on target. The final James Bond film of the Daniel Craig era grossed $56 million from 4,407 North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday, to easily take the first-place spot. It didn’t break any pandemic or...
MOVIES
The News-Gazette

The Screening Room | 'No Time to Die' a memorable swan song for Craig's Bond

Let’s get what’s wrong with “No Time to Die” out of the way — it’s too long by a good 20 minutes, and its villain is from Central Casting. Beyond that, Daniel Craig’s swan song as James Bond is one of the best in franchise history, a genuinely thrilling entry that pushes the narrative of the international spy in different directions yet maintains the sort of globetrotting, big-budget escapades we’ve come to expect from the series.
MOVIES
Richmond.com

Movie review: Craig's Bond exits in big, brash 'No Time to Die'

Welcome back, Mr. Bond. This is your most important mission yet. The fate of the movie business depends on your success. That’s how it feels, anyway, so high are industry expectations around “No Time to Die.” The 25th James Bond adventure is finally hitting screens a year and a half after its originally scheduled April 2020 release date, and is central to Hollywood’s hopes of luring pandemic-weary audiences back into movie theaters.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

How No Time to Die Says Goodbye to Daniel Craig’s James Bond

Now that Daniel Craig’s last outing as a moody, glowering James Bond has opened in theaters, we are at long last capable of answering a question many have had for months, if not years: with the finality of Craig’s run so heavily baked into the marketing campaign for No Time to Die, does that mean that his James Bond does, in fact, have time to die?
MOVIES
papercitymag.com

Daniel Craig’s James Bond Swan Song Deserves a Great Martini — Here Are the Best Places to Find One

James Bond (Daniel Craig) and Paloma (Ana de Armas) in No Time To Die. (Photo by Nicola Dove, MGM). Who’s ready for some Bond… James Bond? American audiences get their first taste of No Time to Die this Thursday, October 7th when Daniel Craig stars as British MI6 agent 007 for one last time. (Though the official release date is October 8th, all theaters have multiple showings of the movie on this Thursday and a number of them are showing it once on Wednesday night as well.)
FORT WORTH, TX
Inverse

No Time to Die review: An emotional swan song for the best Bond ever

After 15 years and five movies, Daniel Craig’s tenure as a gritty, modernized James Bond comes to a close in the stunning No Time to Die. Guided by the steady hand of director Cary Joji Fukunaga (of HBO’s surreal True Detective), No Time to Die does bid a fond farewell to Craig. But first, it allows its lead to showcase new sides of the world’s best-known secret agent.
MOVIES
lcc.edu

Julie’s Jukes: Farewell to Craig’s Bond

The era of the James Bond films starring Daniel Craig has come to an end. Craig’s final Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” was recently released in theaters. My family, being huge fans of the Bond films, of course went to go see it together. I won’t reveal any spoilers,...
LANSING, MI
ETOnline.com

Watch Daniel Craig Deliver the Iconic James Bond Line One Last Time

Daniel Craig is playing his most famous character one last time. The 53-year-old actor appeared on Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, and he and the host acted out scenes from 24 blockbuster movies in 10 minutes, culminating in several of Craig's James Bond flicks. The...
CELEBRITIES
WANE 15

‘Halloween Kills’ carves out $50.4 million at box office

(AP) – “Halloween Kills” may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The David Gordon Green-directed horror scared up $50.4 million from 3,705 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday. Universal’s “Halloween […]
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Last Duel’ Box Office Debacle: Hollywood’s Battle for Older Moviegoers

Only 2 percent of moviegoers turning up to see Ridley Scott’s A-list The Last Duel on opening weekend were 17 or younger, while just 17 percent were between the ages 18 and 24. Conversely, more than 80 percent of ticket buyers were 25 years old and up. The historical drama, set in Medieval France, limped to $4.8 million domestically behind already muted expectations, a career-worst debut for the well-respected Scott. The movie’s plight underscores Hollywood’s battle to win back customers 35 and older, who, before the pandemic, were among the most frequent moviegoers and would fuel a title such as The...
MOVIES
The Ringer

What Does the Next Era of James Bond Look Like?

The first set piece in No Time to Die begins with a bang and ends with a chase. An explosion knocks a certain British intelligence agent onto the Southern Italian dirt. His suit—tan and slimmed along the ribs—is stained, but he’s Bond, James Bond, so it’s still intact. This is where things heat up: Bond, fleeing on a bridge made of weathered cobblestone, dodges an oncoming car by ducking behind a boulder a few feet in front of the vehicle; Bond, still imperiled, dodges gunfire and jumps clear off the bridge using an electrical wire as a bungee; Bond, completely unarmed, battles a machine-gun-wielding attacker with a cybernetic eye and a penchant for headbutts. They tussle in the dust for a moment, then trade punches on their feet until our hero prevails, strangling the man to the point of unconsciousness with a laundry cord swiped off a nearby villa.
MOVIES

