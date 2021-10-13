Craig’s swan song as Bond delivers entertainment

James Bond has always had a loose relationship with continuity. The secret-agent character, originally written by Ian Fleming, has been played by six actors over the past six decades, usually with the slightest wink to the audience after each transition. “This never happened to the other fella,” George Lazenby quipped in his one appearance as Bond, joking about the man he had replaced, Sean Connery. Not until Daniel Craig assumed the role, in 2006’s Casino Royale, did the series implicitly acknowledge the recasting, having Craig play Bond at the beginning of his career, a rookie spy earning his license to kill. Now, in No Time to Die, Craig’s fifth and final outing in the part, the franchise has done something equally revolutionary: give Bond a firm send-off.
