NBA

It’ll be difficult for Kyrie and the Nets to come back from this

By Moke Hamilton, 13h
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyrie Irving has never been afraid of taking the road less traveled. The only problem, in this instance, is that nobody knows where it leads. With a few strokes of a keyboard, Sean Marks and his Brooklyn Nets took a hard-line stance as it relates to the point guard. In the quest for a championship, Marks declared that Brooklyn would not permit any of its players to serve in a part-time capacity — superstars be damned.

The Reason Why Kyrie Irving Is Refusing The Vaccine: "To Him, This Is About A Grander Fight Than The One On The Court And Irving Is Challenging A Perceived Control Of Society And People’s Livelihood."

Nets star Kyrie Irving has received a lot of heat over the past few weeks. The 7x All-Star, who averaged 26.9 points per game last season, is refusing to get the vaccine, which has compromised his availability to start the season. And while it was initially thought that Kyrie was...
NBA
