John Steinbeck wrote, "No one has ever successfully painted or photographed a redwood tree. The feeling they produce is not transferable. From them comes silence and awe." Steinbeck was right. If you have never seen a coast redwood, Sequoia sempervirens in person in its native habitat, it is something to put on your bucket list. These beautiful giants will grow to only 100 feet in cultivation, but ancient trees in the wild reaching 300 feet are common. Even at a "modest" 100 feet, these unique organisms are something you need to see for yourself to experience.

GARDENING ・ 10 DAYS AGO