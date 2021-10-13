JLL Secures Construction Financing for $2B High Street Project in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter
ATLANTA — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a construction loan for the development of Phase I of High Street, a $2 billion, 36-acre mixed-use development along Perimeter Center Parkway in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. Ed Coco and Matt Casey of JLL arranged the loan through Bank OZK on behalf of the developer, owner and operator of the project, GID Development Group. The loan amount was not disclosed.rebusinessonline.com
