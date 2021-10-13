CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenacity 2.0 – Emulating Threat groups

By Atul Nair
qualys.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe previous article: Tenacity – An Adversary Emulation Tool for Persistence, walked us through the working of Tenacity, techniques it supports, and how it can help organizations and individuals to validate the risk posture. As with the second installment of the series, this post will be covering adversary emulation with Tenacity to demonstrate emulations of threat actor campaigns. As an update to Tenacity, we have added emulation steps for Threat Actor campaigns associated with active APT groups such as APT29, Carbanak, Fin7, etc. We now also have extended Tenacity to other techniques than just persistence.

