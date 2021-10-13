CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Van Horn, TX

Capt. Kirk’s William Shatner on cusp of blasting into space

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Actor William Shatner is counting down to his wildest role yet: riding a rocket into space, courtesy of “Star Trek” fan Jeff Bezos. Best known for his role as Captain Kirk, the 90-year-old Shatner is joining three other passengers for Wednesday morning’s planned launch from West Texas. He will become the oldest person in space. Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, invited Shatner on the brief jaunt to the fringes of the final frontier. It will be Blue Origin’s second passenger flight and should last just 10 minutes, like Bezos’ own spaceflight in July.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Just Back From Space, William Shatner Visits Wizard World Convention In Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) — Fresh off his history-making trip to space for real, William Shatner beamed down to the Chicago area on Sunday. Shatner spoke at the Wizard World Comic Con in Rosemont. He signed autographs, posed for pictures, and participated in a panel discussion. On Wednesday, Shatner, 90, became the oldest person in space when he took a ride on a Blue Origin rocket. The company is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. “I’m looking out the window, and it turns out that nobody told me about it. I mean, the limitations, there’s about a 50-mile skin that the Earth has of...
ROSEMONT, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Van Horn, TX
Business
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Industry
Van Horn, TX
Industry
Van Horn, TX
Entertainment
City
Van Horn, TX
AOL Corp

William Shatner 'overwhelmed by sadness' while discussing spaceflight

Just one day after hurtling into space on the Blue Origin rocket, an emotional William Shatner appeared on Cuomo Prime Time to discuss the profound experience. The 90-year-old actor revealed that the once-in-a-lifetime trip was incredibly bittersweet. “I wish I had better news and more entertainment and jokes to tell...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shatner
Person
Jeff Bezos
CNBC

Branson is trailing Bezos in space tourism, while Musk's SpaceX competes in a league of its own

2021 has been a whirlwind for private space tourism, with this week especially crucial for the ventures founded by Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson. While Bezos' Blue Origin took a step forward in flying people on suborbital space trips, Branson's Virgin Galactic took a step back – putting the latter company at least a year behind the former in the niche market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Other Space#Cusp#Ap#Blue Origin
Variety

Television Academy Foundation Adds Nne Ebong and Jamila Hunter to Board of Directors (TV News Roundup)

The Television Academy Foundation named two new members to its board of directors: Nne Ebong, vice president of overall deals for series at Netflix, and Jamila Hunter, executive vice president of programming and development at Freeform. Both have been elected to three-year terms. At Netflix, Ebong leads the development of original series under creative partnerships with Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and others. She joined Netflix after serving as creative lead at film and television studio Wiip, where she developed and produced projects for cable, streaming and the international marketplace. Her projects at Wiip included HBO’s...
ADVOCACY
The Hollywood Reporter

Corey Stoll Prepared for ‘West Side Story’ by Watching 1961 Original and Then Forgetting All About It

[This story contains a spoiler for The Many Saints of Newark.] Corey Stoll knows that fans of The Sopranos can be hardcore, so he was somewhat expecting those displeased over the twist in The Many Saints of Newark to approach him on the street with a bone to pick. But, so far, so good. The Hollywood Reporter recently caught up with the TV and film actor to discuss a variety of topics, including the reaction to the David Chase prequel film, in which he played Corrado “Junior” Soprano, what it is like to be on a Netflix show that’s all the rage...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy