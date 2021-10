If the 20th century was the era of oil, is natural gas the key fuel of the 21st?. One reason why nat gas prices continue their parabolic spike right now is that it's the easiest replacement for coal as countries are under pressure to reduce emissions and, in China's case, deliver on their promise of "blue skies." Which is to say that unlike oil, which powers transportation, natural gas provides electricity--it literally keeps the lights on, and it provides heat for schools, businesses, and roughly 40% of U.S. homes.

TRAFFIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO