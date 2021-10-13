Letters To The Editor

Many attempts have been made to explain why the US failed to allow the Jews of Europe to seek refuge in America. In this series of essays, we will explore some of the key factors. Understanding the milieu in which the antisemitic State Department, the isolationist Congress, the anti-immigrant American public resisted any pressure to change American immigration policy, and the American press deemphasized the extent of the destruction of European Jewry helps places the period in perspective. This does not excuse Roosevelt in any way, yet it does clarify why he was far from being no alone in failing to help save the Jews.

