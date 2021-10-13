CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Letters To The Editor

By Our Readers
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

I noted with interest Rabbi Ethan Eisen’s accurate argument that traditional Jewish teaching. urges compassion for the uprooted and displaced. What is less well known is that for 30 years, from 1895 to 1924, the entire American Jewish world actively resisted immigration restriction when many Americans sought to restrict immigrant Jews, Italians and Slavs (southern and Eastern European immigrants). At that time, the entire American Jewish world, including Orthodox and Reform Jews, Democrats, Republicans and Socialists, rich Jews and poor Jews, native born and immigrant Jews, garment factory workers and Jewish university professors and intellectuals,

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Widespread Antisemitism, Nativism, and a Policy of “America First”: Part I

Many attempts have been made to explain why the US failed to allow the Jews of Europe to seek refuge in America. In this series of essays, we will explore some of the key factors. Understanding the milieu in which the antisemitic State Department, the isolationist Congress, the anti-immigrant American public resisted any pressure to change American immigration policy, and the American press deemphasized the extent of the destruction of European Jewry helps places the period in perspective. This does not excuse Roosevelt in any way, yet it does clarify why he was far from being no alone in failing to help save the Jews.
ECONOMY
The Jewish Press

Personal Letters from ‘Hazon Ish’ Arrive at Israel National Library

Fourteen personal letters written to a student in the 1049s by the “Hazon Ish,” one of the most influential hareidi-religious rabbis of modern time, have arrived at Israel’s National Library. The letters reveal a personal side to the legendary rabbi, Rabbi Avraham Yeshaya Karelitz (1878-1953). They are to be made...
RELIGION
Fox News

Gowdy: Republicans must put 'differences and ambitions aside,' let American people restore balance in midterms

The American people seek to have a better country, not a different one, "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy said on his show over the weekend. The former South Carolina congressman urged congressional Republicans to "put their differences and ambitions aside long enough to let history and the American people restore balance" in his opening monologue Sunday as the country looks ahead to the 2022 midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

How screwed are Democrats in the Senate?

Democrats are terrified of what the future holds for them in the United States Senate. The party currently controls half the seats in the chamber, giving them, with Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote, the narrowest possible majority. But some in the party — like pollster David Shor, recently profiled by Ezra Klein in the New York Times — believe demographic trends put Democrats at grave risk of falling into a deep hole over the next two election cycles.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Aid#Illegal Immigrants#Cia#American Jews#Rabbi#Jewish#Americans#Italians#Slavs#Southern#Eastern European#Orthodox#Reform Jews#Democrats#Republicans#Socialists#Europeans#Anglo#Saxon American#British
eenews.net

Here’s what Manchin told the Biden team on climate

Joe Manchin wasn’t bluffing. For weeks, the conservative Democratic senator from West Virginia said publicly that he didn’t support the signature climate provision in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Why pay utilities to install clean electricity, he argued, if they were doing it already?. It’s a message Manchin conveyed...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Short on options, Trump pushes a new idea: a do-over election

The fact that Donald Trump refuses to abandon his weird election conspiracy theories is not surprising. What's notable, however, is how the former president is following through on the Big Lie. On Friday night, for example, the Republican issued a written statement, featuring his idiosyncratic approach to capitalization, which began,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
IRS
Country
Egypt
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Retirement Announcement of Congressman David Price

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the retirement announcement of Congressman David Price of North Carolina:. “For over three decades, Congressman David Price has been a valued and trusted voice in the House Democratic Caucus. His longtime leadership for the people of North Carolina’s Fourth and our nation will be missed upon his retirement next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Capitol rioter who tased officer says he had Trump’s ‘authorisation’

The legal team of a Trump supporter who tased DC Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone during the 6 January insurrection has claimed that he was “acting upon” former President Donald Trump’s “authorisation”. A transcript from an FBI interview with the defendant measuring 195 pages indicates that he became radicalised by listening to Infowars host Alex Jones. Daniel Rodriguez, who said he has volunteered for the Trump campaign, is one of the multiple people alleged to have committed crimes in connection with the attack on Mr Fanone. Mr Rodriguez’s legal representatives have notified the court that they “may” use a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

As the killers who terrorised their families face execution, relatives disagree on whether that adds up to justice

By the time Dylann Roof went on trial, Reverend Sharon Risher was already starting to have her doubts about the death penalty.In 2015, Roof, an avowed white supremacist, shot and killed nine people at a historic Black church in Charleston, South Carolina, after they had welcomed him into their Bible study session. The dead included Reverend Risher’s mother, Ethel Lance, and her cousins Susie and Tywanza Sanders, as well as a number of dear friends. Tywanza, at 26 the youngest victim, died trying to shield Susie, the oldest at 87, from Roof’s gun.He had tried to reason with Roof, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Attorney General Merrick Garland is covering up Democratic misdeeds

More evidence emerges that Attorney General Merrick Garland has allowed the Department of Justice to become outrageously politicized on behalf of liberal interests. Indeed, the nation’s chief law enforcement officer is breaking the law. Nine months into the Biden presidency, Garland has yet to comply with a perfectly legitimate order...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Judge Jeanine reveals who she believes is running the White House

Judge Jeanine Pirro questioned who was really in charge of the White House Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine." JUDGE JEANINE: In case you didn’t know it, Joe Biden is the president of the United States in name only. Someone else is running the White House. Barack Obama, maybe? Come along with me and see if what I say makes sense. Now, from the beginning of his campaign, we knew he wasn’t right. We kept asking ourselves what was wrong with him. He was clearly confused, saying crazy things.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

New York Times board member calls on Kyrsten Sinema to leave Democratic Party, become independent

New York Times editorial board member Michelle Cottle last week called for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to leave the Democratic Party and become an independent. In a Friday op-ed, Cottle cited the moderate Democrat's split with others in her party on major issues related to President Biden's Build Back Better agenda as a reason she should consider leaving and suggested her departure could wind up "being positive for all involved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fox News anchor deletes tweet claiming Colin Powell’s death ‘raises news concerns’ about vaccines

Fox News anchor John Roberts deleted a post on Twitter appearing to cast doubt on Covid-19 vaccine efficacy following the death of Colin Powell.The 84-year-old former Secretary of State suffered from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that affects white blood cells in bone marrow, which compromised his immune system. He was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 but died from complications on 18 October, his family announced.In a since-deleted tweet, Mr Roberts claimed that “the fact that Colin Powell died from a breakthrough Covid infection raises new concerns about how effective vaccines are long-term”. Following backlash and accusations that...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Herschel Walker: Not The Right Message For President Trump To Say Republicans Will Not Vote In ’22 Or ’24 If We Don’t Solve Election Fraud

Herschel Walker, former NFL great and Republican candidate for Georgia Senate tells Brian Kilmeade voters want law and order in America. Walker discussed how he learned from listening sessions with Georgia residents their concern for a strong border because of the high amount of drugs that cross the border come through Atlanta. When asked about President Trump saying Republicans will not vote in 2022 or 2024 if we don’t solve election fraud of 2020, Walker responded, that is not the right message. Walker says everyone has to get out and vote and we can’t look at the past. Walker is honored President Trump has endorsed him because he knows he is the right man for the job. Walker added, President Trump knows he is going to do it his way.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy