CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Namgoong Min Net Worth 2021: The Veil Actor Richer Than Lee Min Ho, Song Joong Ki, Hyun Bin, Lee Jung Jae, Song Kang, Lee Seung Gi, Gong Yoo, Nam Joo Hyuk And Kim Seon Ho?

epicstream.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Namgoong Min is, without a doubt, one of the most sought-after K-drama actors today. The 43-year-old South Korean actor has been making it to the headlines lately due to his effective portrayal as Han Ji Hyuk in the trending MBC drama titled The Veil.

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Song Joong Ki Shock: Song Hye Kyo's Ex Stuns In 2021 BIFF Red Carpet With Han So Hee, Ahn Bo Hyun, Kim Yong Ju & More

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Song Joong Ki is, without a doubt, one of the most sought-after K-drama actors of his generation. So, it comes as no surprise that the former husband of Song Hye Kyo easily lands on roles despite the tough competition in the entertainment industry today.
WORLD
Soompi

Lee Seung Gi Opens Up About His Mental Health On “Master In The House”

On the October 10 episode of SBS’s “Master in the House,” psychiatrist Dr. Oh Eun Young appeared as the new “master.”. During the show, Dr. Oh Eun Young asked if the cast members had ever met with a psychiatrist. Lee Seung Gi said, “Can I speak honestly? I have received psychiatric treatment before.”
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Lee Seung Gi Revealed To Be In Talks For New Drama

Lee Seung Gi may be returning with his next small screen project!. On October 18, SPOTV News reported that Lee Seung Gi had been cast in the upcoming drama “Supernote.” Following the report, Hook Entertainment clarified to media outlet Star Today, “‘Supernote’ is one of the projects he is reviewing.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Min Ho
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Song Kang
Person
Nam Joo Hyuk
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Gong Yoo
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Lee Jung
Person
Hyun Bin
Person
Song Joong Ki
Person
Lee Seung Gi
Person
Jeon Hye Bin
koalasplayground.com

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Bum Soo in Talks for 2022 K-drama Supernote About Counterfeiting Villainous Anti-heroes

Wahhh I love this pairing and what with 2021 rounding to the end it’ll be here in no time in 2022 with how fast time is flying. K-ent is reporting today that Lee Seung Gi and Lee Bum Soo are in talks for an upcoming thriller drama Supernote. It’s tagline is “The Heyday of Villains” and is about a group that counterfeits high quality bills called supernotes. The group are considered anti-heroes so I’m guessing they do wrong things to help good people and attack even worse folks. The drama will be helmed by the PD of Brilliant Legacy/Shining Inheritance and Dr. Stranger with the screenwriter not yet announced. The drama is slated to film from December through April with an eye towards summer airing.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 13 Release Date, Spoilers & Predictions: Will Kim Seon Ho And Shin Min Ah's Characters Break Up? Hye Jin Likely To Dig The Past Of Du Sik's Past

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 13 is just around the corner, and avid followers of the show could no longer wait to watch it. Du Sik (Kim Seon Ho) and Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) finally admitted their relationship to the people of Gongjin after they tried hiding it for days.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Kdrama Kpop#South Korean#Mbc#Hot Stove League
epicstream.com

Lee Jin Ah Worth 2021: The Penthouse 3 Actress Richer Than Song Hye Kyo, IU, Suzy Bae, Son Ye Jin, Shin Min Ah, Han So Hee, Jun Ji Hyun And Kim Tae Hee?

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Lee Jin Ah, or Lee Ji Ah in real life, became a household name after her effective portrayal in The Penthouse: War in Life. The 43-year-old South Korean actress starred in other noteworthy K-dramas, which cemented her as one of the Hallyu stars to watch out for.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Jirisan Release Date, Cast, Plot, Episode Count & Where To Watch Online: Jun Ji Hyun, Ju Ji Hoon's New K-Drama To Replace Kim Seon Ho, Shin Min Ah's Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. K-netizens have something to look forward to in the coming weeks as tvN is set to premiere another heartwarming K-drama titled Jirisan. The upcoming television show, which is set in and named after the second tallest mountain South Korea, is labeled as tvN’s 15th Anniversary Special Drama.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin Wedding Happening Soon? Netizens Think Actor Is Ready To Become A Dad Because Of This

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have been together for quite some time now. However, the co-star of Kim Seon Ho in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and her boyfriend have been keeping details of their romance under wraps, which prompted some to create speculations and rumors about their relationship.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Soompi

Jo Jung Suk, Lee Sun Gyun, And Yoo Jae Myung Confirmed As Leads Of Upcoming Movie + Begin Filming

Jo Jung Suk, Lee Sun Gyun, and Yoo Jae Myung began filming their new movie on October 1!. Upcoming film “The Land of Happiness” (working title) is about a person who gets swept up in a case that shakes up modern history and a lawyer who goes all out to save him. Top actors Jo Jung Suk, Lee Sun Gyun, and Yoo Jae Myung have been confirmed as cast members, and the film will be helmed by director Chu Chang Min of “Masquerade” and “Seven Years of Night.”
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: Lee Do Hyun And Im Soo Jung Change Each Other’s Lives In New Teasers For “Melancholia”

TvN’s upcoming drama “Melancholia” has shared new character teasers for its two leads!. Set in a private school that is rife with corruption, “Melancholia” will tell the story of a passionate math teacher named Ji Yoon Soo (played by Im Soo Jung) and a former math prodigy named Baek Seung Yoo (played by Lee Do Hyun), who fight to overcome social conventions and prejudices together.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Kim Seon Ho, Shin Min Ah Earn Praises For Showing Unmatched Support To Cast During Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Filming

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha cannot work without Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah, but the two stars also know how important the other cast members are. Netflix's Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha quickly became one of the most-watched Korean dramas on the platform and the local Korean television. Although the Netflix series serves as a remake of the 2004 movie Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong, it offered a fresh take and outstanding effects toward its viewers.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Shin Min Ah And Kim Seon Ho Enjoy A Sporty Date In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho will be going on a golf date in the upcoming episode of “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a tvN romance drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Is Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 15 Delayed? Hye Jin Predicted To Leave Du Sik For Seoul After Learning About His Past

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 15 will be aired a few hours from now and avid followers of the show could no longer wait to witness what would happen next to Du Sik (Kim Seon Ho) and Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah). Most, if not all, fans are aware that the lovebirds took some time off after Hye Jin felt like Du Sik is not ready to tell her everything about his past.
WORLD
Soompi

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” Producers Praise Kim Seon Ho And Shin Min Ah For Always Brightening Up The Set With Their Kindness

TvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” has shared an adorable glimpse of Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah behind the scenes of filming!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a romance drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
MOVIES
Soompi

Shin Min Ah Celebrates Kim Seon Ho’s Birthday With Romantic Surprise On “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

Get ready to feel more vicarious butterflies during the next episode of “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a tvN romance drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy