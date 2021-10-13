After 'finding his path' at WCC, Miles Butler is pursuing a master's degree at Harvard
Like most college students, Miles Butler started at Washtenaw Community College not knowing exactly what educational and career paths he was interested in following. That path eventually became clear and led the Chelsea native through the University of Michigan and all the way to Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he’s currently enrolled in a Masters of Data Science graduate program at Harvard University.www.wccnet.edu
Comments / 0