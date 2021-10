Agree with you on a lot of comments but I personally think PCR tests are most definitely here to stay. The figures for covid cases are rising every day and unfortunately the death rate also. Do you really think any countries will risk UK Citizens and travellers returning to there countries without a fit to fly tests given our covid numbers. It’s actually negligent of our government to drop the PCR tests but I guess they needed to ensure the airlines survival so they made a decision to put flying before health and safety. Just my opinion but that’s how I see it. So many variants and lateral flow tests not that accurate I wonder who the government will blame as the covid figures rise during the winter. Knowing Boris it will kids at school to blame to mask the fact PCR test were withdrawn for double jabbed travellers. Amazing really when we don’t even know how long the effects of the jab lasts. If that’s not negligent then tell me what is. Anyway this company is one of the best things to be born out of Covid and they’ve made there plans clear so it will only grow from strength to strength. Today’s fall is strange but I suspect those that missed the rise yesterday will be piling back very shortly. This is one of my favourites and I have all the patience in the world when I’m presented with the figures MHC produced. The management are truly professionals and the companies focus on the business and not shareholders value whilst it seems unfair is quite normal. The shareholders value will be determined by the demand for the shares. Traders will push these up as they scramble to get them on the cheap. Once they realise we’re a truly established company and not a fly by night start up they’ll want a piece of the action. Good luck all but relax and watch these rise and take advantage of down days as long term we will be rewarded.

