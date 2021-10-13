CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SemaConnect partners with Gilbarco Veeder-Root

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): SemaConnect, a leading name in the electric vehicle infrastructure industry, has announced a partnership with Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a market leader in retail and commercial fueling solutions. The partnership with Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a long-standing presence in the fuel retailing industry in India, is indeed a big step for SemaConnect as it will help the US-based company further its roots in India and establish trust with the native public.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semaconnect#Design#Infrastructure#Ani Newsvoir#Ocpp#Evs#Tata Nexon Ev#Mg Zs Ev#Hyundai#Mercedes#Eqc#Jaguar#Vp#Semaconnect India#Indian
