Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – is fast approaching, with the annual shopping bonanza seeing all our favourite retailers slashing their prices across tech, beauty, fashion, toys, home appliances and much more.Once a one-day in-store event in the US that marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, the sale was first brought to the UK by Amazon in 2010. Ever since, the number of participating retailers has increased, with the deals getting bigger and the sales starting earlier. Now, Black Friday spans an entire weekend before concluding on Cyber Monday.As it’s the perfect time...

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO