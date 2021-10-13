DeFuniak Springs City Council Oct. 11 meeting features proclamations for celebration
NOTE: This is Part One of the story on what was covered at the Oct. 11 DFS City Council meeting. Due to press deadlines, Part Two will be published next week. Beginning this month, DeFuniak Springs will celebrate the work of two distinct groups by signing proclamations to establish, “City Government Week, “and “Heroes Awareness Weeks.” In its regular meeting held Oct. 11, the city council proclaimed the week of October 18-24, City Government Week and the weeks of October 28-November 11, Heroes Awareness Weeks.defuniakherald.com
Comments / 0