Cruel Coyote Drops Another Small Child from Border Wall and Abandons Her
CALEXICO, CA – U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector encountered a seven-year-old girl abandoned by a smuggler Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 9:25 a.m., when El Centro Station’s Remote Video Surveillance System operators observed a male individual with a small child clinging to his back on a rope ladder atop the 30-foot United States/Mexico International Boundary Fence. The smuggler was attempting to lower the small child down onto U.S. soil.sanangelolive.com
Comments / 1