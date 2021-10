The following is a guest post from Archives Processing Technician Dr. Rachel McNellis. Today marks 150 years since Alexander Zemlinsky was born! Symphony orchestras around the world are programming this Austrian composer’s works in celebration. The Music Division is sharing in the occasion with the release of a new finding aid for the Alexander Zemlinsky Music Manuscripts and Other Materials, a collection that contains a large number of his holograph scores, including those for unfinished works, as well as personal papers documenting his life. Although Zemlinsky is lesser known than some of his contemporaries and particularly Arnold Schoenberg, his achievements as a composer and conductor are well worth celebrating.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO