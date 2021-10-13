CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Driver Loses Control In Crash, Car Drops 30 Feet Into Parking Lot On North Side

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were hurt in a crash when a driver lost control, hit a utility pole, and went over an embankment.

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, the car dropped 30 feet off Brighton Road and landed in a parking lot.

The condition of the two people is not known at this time.

