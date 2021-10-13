CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hugo, OK

Dena Kos-Hunter

Hugo Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services for Dena Kos-Hunter, of Hugo, Okla., were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hugo. Dena Kos-Hunter, age 81 and a resident of Hugo, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Dena Hunter was born Nov. 3, 1939 in Watova, Okla., the daughter of Ora Leroy Guthrie and Edna Corinne (Stoeser) Guthrie. She married William James Kos on May 29, 1956 in Clovis, N.M. William James Kos passed away on Aug. 20, 1977. She then married David Hunter on Dec. 31, 1987 in Hugo. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Gary and Glen Guthrie of Hugo, and one daughter, Odella Gwen Kos-Grubbs Chollet of Robinson, Texas.

www.hugonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Hugo, OK
City
Mustang, OK
Hugo, OK
Obituaries
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William James
CBS News

900-year-old sword dating back to the Crusades found at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea

An Israeli amateur diver found a large, 900-year-old sword dating back to the Crusades at the bottom of Mediterranean Sea last week, Israeli researchers said on Monday. The diver, identified as Shlomi Katzin from Atlit, Israel, discovered the weapon on Saturday among other artifacts on the Mediterranean seabed, including ancient stone anchors, other anchors made of metal, and pottery fragments, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). The sword has a blade over 39 inches long and a hilt measuring nearly 12 inches, and it likely once belonged to a crusading knight.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy