Funeral services for Dena Kos-Hunter, of Hugo, Okla., were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hugo. Dena Kos-Hunter, age 81 and a resident of Hugo, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Dena Hunter was born Nov. 3, 1939 in Watova, Okla., the daughter of Ora Leroy Guthrie and Edna Corinne (Stoeser) Guthrie. She married William James Kos on May 29, 1956 in Clovis, N.M. William James Kos passed away on Aug. 20, 1977. She then married David Hunter on Dec. 31, 1987 in Hugo. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Gary and Glen Guthrie of Hugo, and one daughter, Odella Gwen Kos-Grubbs Chollet of Robinson, Texas.