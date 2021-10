DOLESE PARK — The 2021 Rattan RAMS battled their way into the State playoffs once again, but drew one of the state’s top-rated teams in the first round, the Dale Pirates. The RAMS scattered 13 hits throughout the contest, but couldn’t push runner across the plate. Dale took a 5-0 lead in the third and added two more in the fourth, to take a commanding 7-0 lead over the RAMS. Rattan plated two…