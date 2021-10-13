CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abigail Lamoreaux, Copy Editor

Cover picture for the articleAbigail is a sophomore pursuing a BFA in acting. She was previously in the copy desk position during her second semester of freshman year. One of Abigail's favorite activities is volunteering at her hometown's community theater, whether the job is on or offstage.

Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
thefocus.news

Who is Big Daddy Kane's wife, Shawnette? Meet the Hardy family

American rapper Big Daddy Kane is trending after his Verzuz battle against KRS-One featured insane guest appearances and a popular hip-hop playlist. Get to know the veteran artist and discover his net worth after years of rap-battling success. Find out more about Kane’s wife, Shawnette Hardy, as we explore the Hardy family on Instagram.
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star and Rockstar Husband Welcome Twins

The Real Housewives family just grew by two! Jackie Gillies, who stars in Real Housewives of Melbourne, and her rockstar husband Ben Gillies are officially parents of two after welcoming twins over the weekend. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday. Announcing the births of her little...
People

Rachael Ray Was a First-Time Bridesmaid at Anne Burrell's Wedding

Anne Burrell got married with her best girlfriends by her side — including celebrity chef, Rachael Ray. Ray was a bridesmaid for the very first time at Burrell's Oct. 16 nuptials to Stuart Claxton at the Windridge Estates Redbarn 20 in Cazenovia, N.Y. "My beautiful bridesmaids!!" Burrell wrote on an...
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Evander Holyfield Gets Engaged, Bey & Jay Take Venice And More

This week there were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. What a week it was for Black celebrity couples! There were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. A lot of the action took place at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Producer Jay-Z stepped out with Beyoncé (who stayed off the red carpet again but still snapped some effortlessly stunning photos for her Instagram), Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon left their sons at home to show support (and she was greeted in the sweetest way by Jay), and All American star Bre-Z and her partner Chris Amore stepped out in style to get a first look at the film.
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His "Everything," Serenades Her

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
soapsindepth.com

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Katie and… Carter?!

An unexpected pairing blossoms in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers! With Katie unsure as to whether or not to reunite with Bill, she seeks advice from the recently single Carter. Might sparks fly?. Bill has made no secret of the fact that he wants Katie back, but she’s...
Indy100

Eye tricking ‘illusion dress’ goes viral on TikTok

Women are losing their minds over an optical illusion dress that appears to be able to take inches off their waist.Fashion Nova’s dress creation is able to trick the eye due to the flattering black, white and brown vertical-lined pattern.The front tie design, which is sewn into both sides, also brings the illusion together to create the popular hourglass shape.Of course, it was the perfect outfit to go viral and did so after TikToker Jem (@xojemian) shared a video of herself wearing the dress she bought from the fashion brand.In the video, which now has 2.7m views and over...
Dartmouth

Editors’ Note

As Homecoming weekend approaches, Mirror writers investigate communities on campus. There’s something so special about the energy of campus leading up to a big weekend. Maybe it’s the intersection of students studying for midterms in Baker-Berry with students stumbling home from frat row (because going out on a Monday is fine if it’s for the sake of tradition, right?). Or maybe it’s that unique, palpable sense of community and history that flows through campus as alumni trickle into Hanover. Week 4 is also that time of the term when students begin to solidify their communities on campus — whether that’s through Greek life, club sports, performing arts groups or even deciding to write for the school newspaper (which sounds pretty fun, in our completely unbiased opinions).
Homer News

Letters to the Editor

In June of 2021, Pier One Theatre was awarded a grant from the Opportunity Grants Reserve and JEMCO Funds at the Homer Foundation in support of our summer youth theatre program. After a year of distance programming (also supported by the Homer Foundation) these funds allowed us to return to in-person instruction for campers ages 5 to 17. We offered two sessions each of Theatre Play for ages 5-7, Theatre Skills for ages 11-17, three sessions of Stories on the Stage for ages 8-10, and one session of a brand new Mud Bay Bards Shakescene Camp in conjunction with the Robinson Shakespeare Company at the University of Notre Dame. We had a total of 48 students in attendance.
TMZ.com

'Millionaire Matchmaker' Contestant Trevor Jones Dead at 34

Trevor Jones -- a former contestant on Bravo's "Millionaire Matchmaker" and CNBC's "The Profit" -- has died. According to a family friend, Jones died on Oct. 9 from a "sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event." Ehlers Danlos Syndrome is a genetic disorder that weakens connective tissue and can lead to spontaneous rupture of major blood vessels.
