Abigail Lamoreaux, Copy Editor

As Homecoming weekend approaches, Mirror writers investigate communities on campus. There’s something so special about the energy of campus leading up to a big weekend. Maybe it’s the intersection of students studying for midterms in Baker-Berry with students stumbling home from frat row (because going out on a Monday is fine if it’s for the sake of tradition, right?). Or maybe it’s that unique, palpable sense of community and history that flows through campus as alumni trickle into Hanover. Week 4 is also that time of the term when students begin to solidify their communities on campus — whether that’s through Greek life, club sports, performing arts groups or even deciding to write for the school newspaper (which sounds pretty fun, in our completely unbiased opinions).
