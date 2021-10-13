CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Tis The Season For Feastivities, Celebrate The Holidays With New Gifts For Your Cat

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS - There is a lot to be excited about for this year's Feastivities. Fancy Feast, the most popular gourmet wet cat food brand in the U.S., has announced the launch of their new holiday items, including the Fancy Feast Stocking Stuffer Sleeve filled with cans of the brand's first limited-edition holiday flavors. Returning this year is the second iteration of the highly anticipated advent calendar for cats as well as the 37th annual Fancy Feast limited-edition ornament, with 100% of the proceeds donated to RedRover through Purina's Purple Leash Project.

