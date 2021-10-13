CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Papilion event set for Thursday

By Cathy Spaulding cspaulding@muskogeephoenix.com
Enid News and Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunds raised by Friends of Honor Heights Park could reach all the way to Mexico. Katherine Coburn, operations manager of the park's Papilion, said some Friends' proceeds help pay for supplies to help track monarch butterflies. Monarchs sometimes stop at Honor Heights during their fall migration to Mexico, she said.

www.enidnews.com

