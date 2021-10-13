Fall Papilion event set for Thursday

Join Ozark National Scenic Riverways for a variety of hiking opportunities this fall. All activities and events are free of charge and pre-registration is not required. Fall is a great time to try the Current River Challenge hike/float adventure. This self-guided activity includes three “legs” to complete: a 4-mile hike from Round Spring to Echo Bluff State Park, a 4-mile hike from Echo Bluff to Current River State Park, and a 4-mile float from Current River State Park to Round Spring. Hikers can pick up an informational map brochure at any of the three park sites. At the conclusion of each “leg” participants will stamp their map at designated kiosks. After completion of all three legs, participants can present their stamped map at the Round Spring Ranger Station to receive an award recognizing the accomplishment. The Current River Challenge is a self-guided activity that can be completed at your own pace, in any order and timeframe desired. It can be completed in one day or over multiple days.

