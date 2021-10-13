CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Grosse Pointe Woods DPW workers honored for preventing additional flooding during June storm

By K. Michelle Moran
candgnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGROSSE POINTE WOODS — They do countless thankless tasks to keep the city operating and looking good, but the staff of the Department of Public Works is seldom recognized. The Grosse Pointe Woods City Council decided to change that, however, acknowledging two DPW employees who city officials felt did exemplary work. During a meeting Oct. 4, the council honored DPW Crew Chiefs Edwin Hall and Matthew Crook with recognition awards for their work at the Torrey Road Pump Station during the powerful rainstorm that lasted from the night of June 25 into June 26.

www.candgnews.com

Comments / 0

 

