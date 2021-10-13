CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
German skier Thomas Dressen to miss World Cup start

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

SCHWÄBISCH HALL, Germany (AP) — German skier Thomas Dressen will miss the start of the World Cup season as he tries to build his fitness ahead of the Winter Olympics following a knee operation, he said Wednesday. Dressen ruled himself out of the first two speed rounds of the season...

Frankfort Times

Scotland shocks Bangladesh with 6-run win in T20 World Cup

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Scotland pulled off a major upset against Bangladesh with a six-run victory on the opening day of cricket's Twenty20 World Cup. In the other Group B game Sunday, co-host Oman thrashed tournament newcomer Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets.
WORLD

