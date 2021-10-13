Police: Suburban Detroit girl abducted, sexually assaulted

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A 9-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted after being abducted from an area near a busy intersection in suburban Detroit.

The girl told police that she left her Farmington Hills home on Sunday, walked about two hours and became lost when a man in an SUV asked if she needed help, Detroit police said late Tuesday in a release.

The girl said she got into the white or gray Jeep Renegade and was taken to a house in Detroit where she was assaulted. She escaped after the man left the room they were in, police said.

Someone saw the girl walking, stopped to help and called 911. The girl had earlier been reported missing to Farmington Hills police.

Farmington Hills is just northwest of Detroit.

No arrests have been made.