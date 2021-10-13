Baker chooses Montgomery County councilwoman as running mate

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Rushern Baker has announced that Montgomery County Councilwoman Nancy Navarro will be his running mate.

Baker, who is former Prince George’s County executive, made the announcement Wednesday.

Baker is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor for 2022 in a crowded primary.

They both have served as local officials in two neighboring counties in Maryland’s suburbs of the nation’s capital.

Baker says they’ve worked on growing the economy and creating jobs, improving public schools and transportation and raising the minimum wage.

Navarro was first elected to the Montgomery County Council in 2009. Baker served as Prince George’s County executive from 2010 to 2018.