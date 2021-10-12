Gruden question

Is it possible to think some of the things that Gruden said are bad and that he should probably be fired, but, in the grand scheme of things, the majority of folks that are truly upset and bothered by all of his emails are upset because they are conditioned to be upset over controversial cancel culture related happenings? I feel like media, especially sports media, is just going through the motions because they feel like they HAVE to go through them. I know some at ESPN (Bomani, Stephan A) and the Athletic (Jamele) are eating this up... but does the casual sports viewer doesn't actually care?