SAC releases tennis all-conference honors

WHITEHALL — Ludington tennis came away from the Coastal Conference tournament with a victory and claimed the conference championship outright Saturday at Whitehall. “One thing that really helped this week was on Monday team captains Ben Walunas and Jacob Johnston took the reins and let the inexperienced team know the importance of the week and the tournament,” said Ludington coach Rob Killips. “Ben, one of two players with experience since last year, was so different, really led the way in setting up a week that led to this win. The leadership was very refreshing, and I am very grateful Ben took the lead and shared his experience.”

LUDINGTON, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO