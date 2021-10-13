SAC releases tennis all-conference honors
The Southern Athletic Conference released its all-conference honors for boys’ tennis on Monday. For the fourth year in a row and fifth time in the last six seasons, Borden (11-5) dominated the SAC, winning all four matchups against rivals Lanesville, South Central, Henryville and New Washington. Kaden Holmes and Judd Missi posted perfect 4-0 records at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively, while Kasym Nash and AJ Agnew did the same at No. 1 doubles.www.corydondemocrat.com
