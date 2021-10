MORRISTOWN – The Rutledge Middle School Lady Pioneer volleyball team played West View Middle School Thursday, September 30 in the conference finals. Head coach Beau Rich said the team came out like a ball of fire at the start of the game. The Lady Pioneers scored the first 12 points of the match and West View was caught off guard by Rutledge’s intensity. Then, after winning the first set, the Lady Pioneers were up 12-2 in the second set. Rich said he thought they were going to cruise to the championship game, but West View made a run to tie the game. Once momentum swung to their side, Rutledge never could get it back.

MORRISTOWN, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO