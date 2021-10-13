Inmate seriously injured in fight with other inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. — A fight between two inmates at the Lincoln Correctional Center left one man with a puncture wound to his chest. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), the assault happened on Oct. 11. NDCS said they found a homemade weapon in a trash can that they believe was used during the fight. It was passed to a third inmate who threw it away. A bag thought to contain homemade alcohol was also found in the trash can.