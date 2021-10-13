Fall racing continues on both sides of river

Several horses with local connections raced last week at Hoosier Park in Anderson, at the Jay County fairgrounds in Portland and at the Red Mile at Lexington, Ky. The Brock stable of Louisville, which trains at the Harrison County Fairgrounds, raced in Lexington during the Grand Circuit meet. The Red Mile hosts two weekends of stakes races in the fall, which bring the best horses and drivers in North America to town for many six-figure purses. Also on those racing cards are events for regular competitors, so local horses got the benefit of being driven by some of the most famous drivers in the sport.