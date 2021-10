When the Patoka Lake and Hoosier Hills athletic conferences ran their cross-country meets on the Crawford County High School course last week, the course was dry and fast for the teams. All of that changed, however, as at least two inches of rain fell on the area just before Saturday’s sectional run. The soggier conditions created slower times, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Floyd Central boys’ and girls’ teams from sweeping the event and taking home the sectional championship hardware.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO