CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Merck asks FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill

By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press
miamitimesonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrugmaker Merck asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its pill against COVID-19 in what would add an entirely new and easy-to-use weapon to the world’s arsenal against the pandemic. If cleared by the Food and Drug Administration – a decision that could come in a matter of weeks – it...

www.miamitimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

When you're sick or injured, treatment that addresses your symptoms can't come quickly enough. For many people, relief comes in the form of prescription medication, which can help treat uncomfortable symptoms and get you back on your feet again sooner. And while many patients trust that the medicine their doctor is prescribing will offer significant benefits, in the case of one prescription medication, taking it as directed could be deadly. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication over the serious health risks it may pose to consumers, and experts are telling those who take it to stop immediately. Read on to discover if your prescription is affected and what to do if you have this medication at home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Drugs
CBS Boston

Moderna, Johnson And Johnson Booster Shots Get FDA Approval

WASHINGTON (CBS) – The Food and Drug Administration authorized Moderna and Johnson and Johnson booster shots Wednesday, the next step in making them a reality. The FDA also said that mixing and matching vaccines is safe. Last week, a panel of FDA outside advisers voted to endorse the third doses of the Moderna and second doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC’s Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices will meet Thursday to review the FDA’s decision on Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters and vote on its recommendations. If approved, the CDC will then review the panel’s recommendations and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky would then likely issue guidance on Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters and who should get them. Once that guidance is issued, the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters can be rolled out. The CDC panel is also expected to vote Thursday on mixing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. If approved, that would mean, for example, that a person who was vaccinated with Johnson and Johnson could get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as a booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNET

Moderna COVID vaccine booster shot receives recommendation, but it's not a done deal. What to know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. While the US Food and Drug Administration hasn't yet authorized the Moderna booster shot, a recommendation Thursday by an independent advisory committee to the FDA is a promising start. A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is currently available for eligible recipients, and Johnson & Johnson's booster is also awaiting official authorization after a vote of recommendation from an FDA panel on Friday for all J&J recipients.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy