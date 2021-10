If you have never been ghosted before, congratulations. However, there are many people patiently waiting by their phones for a buzz that will never come from someone special. The most subtle form of rejection is to ghost someone, announcing your lack of feelings for someone without saying a word. There are people who find confrontation anxiety-inducing. It is difficult to look someone in the face and tell them you’re not interested, but I know I would rather have a person tell me they don’t like me instead of viewing my Instagram story like nothing ever happened.

INSTAGRAM ・ 8 DAYS AGO