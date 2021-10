I'm going to throw this out there and then go to work. I'll see if anybody has any opinions when I get home. Originally, I think that the 4 game red shirt was put into effect so that kids could red shirt and still get some experience. Now with more liberal transfer rules it has morphed into another animal. Kids are using the 4 games to see how they stack up a third of the way through the season. If they are not getting the playing time, then they are jumping into the portal.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO