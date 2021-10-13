NOTICE Notice is hereby given, pursuant to "An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State," as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County under Registration No. Y21007958 on October 6, 2021. Under the Assumed Name of RAY HANDYMAN SERVICES with the business located at 1522 31st Ave., Melrose Park, IL 60160 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Ramon Velazquez 1522 31st Ave. Melrose Park, IL 60160 /s/ Karen A. Yarbrough Cook County Clerk Published in Daily Herald Oct 13, 20, 27, 2021 (4571756) , posted 10/13/2021.