The apparent (in my opinion) lack of leadership. The leader of the defense is clearly Skalski. You can see it on the sidelines and on the field. The leader of the offense is....? The only one I've heard anything about in that respect is Bockhorst, but everybody knows that the leader on the offense needs to be the QB. Maybe I've missed it, but I just haven't seen that in DJ. He has talent, otherwise we wouldn't have recruited him and he wouldn't have played so well last year. But last year's offense had Trevor's leadership and also, I think, Amari's. This year, we seem to have a void there, and maybe I'm totally off track here and missing something, but I haven't heard anyone really bring that up.

FOOTBALL ・ 10 HOURS AGO