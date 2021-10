This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, longtime Goomba Stomp writer and former editor Mike Worby joins Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill to review the long-awaited Metroid Dread. Over a decade in the making, Nintendo has teamed up with Mercurysteam once again to officially revive the 2D Metroid formula, and Mike walks the hosts through everything that makes Dread such a triumphant comeback. Stuffed with secrets in its sprawling map and posing plenty of challenge in its many boss battles, Metroid Dread isn’t just a successful revival of a dormant series, but it pushes its genre forward with bold new ideas – even including a few ideas from series like Dark Souls. In any case, whether you’re a series veteran like Mike or a newcomer like Marc, there’s no denying that Samus’s latest mission has all the makings of a modern classic.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO