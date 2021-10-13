CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Former FDA director believes once Delta spreads through unvaccinated and some vaccinated, pandemic will end

 4 days ago
Experts still support their prediction that the pandemic will finally end around Thanksgiving.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA director, said there are still a couple of months left, which would bring us up to his original prediction of Thanksgiving marking the end of the pandemic.

The Deseret reports that he believes there will be an increase in cases during the winter and in colder areas of the country.

In August Gottlieb told CNBC that the Delta Variant would be the final phase of the virus, as it not only infects some vaccinated people, but really targets the unvaccinated.

Between previous infection and vaccinated immunity, he predicts that will help to end it.

