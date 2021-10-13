Lancaster in-home care provider with 300 employees acquired by Chicago firm
Meridius Health, a Lancaster-based home health-care provider, has been acquired by Chicago-based Help at Home for an undisclosed price. Meridius, 600F Eden Road in Manheim Township, was founded in 2012, according to its website. It employs nearly 300 field employees/caregivers who serve more than 200 clients between Harrisburg and Philadelphia. Meridius employees and clients will immediately transition to Help at Home, it was announced Tuesday.lancasteronline.com
