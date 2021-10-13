CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount, CA

First Trailer for ‘Scream’ Released

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount Pictures has just dropped the first trailer for the newest edition of the film ‘Scream.’. The killer with the ghost mask can be seen in the first moments of the trailer. There’s also a new take on the original “the call is coming from inside the house” moment, this...

MovieWeb

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

There Are Crazed, Manic Cult Movies — and Then There’s ‘Possession’

There is a pantheon for over-the-top screen performances, one that dates back to the silent era and has room for everyone from an unmasked Lon Chaney to a covered-in-bees Nicolas Cage. In the center of this Hall of Fame, however, sits a French actress, her pale blue eyes widened, her head tilted and her mouth opened as if she’s about to scream. The rest are in awe of her, and give her a wide berth; she appears to be a woman not on the verge of a nervous breakdown but deep into an-already-in-progress one. You could point to a number...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

M Night Shyamalan's new horror gets title and release date

M Night Shyamalan has announced the title and release date for his upcoming new horror movie. The Old direct took to Twitter on Thursday (October 14) to share an ominous video without any caption. In the short clip, which you can check out above, you can hear three knocks on...
MOVIES
The Independent

'The Batman' trailer unveils Pattinson in dark, violent turn

Warner Bros. has unveiled its trailer for “The Batman,” which features Robert Pattinson’s first bone-crunching turn as a DC Comics superhero.The trailer unveiled Saturday at the DC Fandome event shows Pattinson’s Dark Knight methodically taking down bad guys despite being outnumbered and his Batsuit absorbing multiple bullets.The footage teases a dark, bleak and violent version of Batman, with Pattinson’s voice saying about the Bat-Signal: “Fear is a tool. When the light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.”The trailer teases multiple iconic characters, including Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Batman’s muscle car Batmobile tearing up the streets and emerging from explosions unscathed.The trailer opens with a scene of police arresting a man in a cafe. The milk in his coffee is swirled into a question mark, the calling card of Batman’s nemesis The Riddler.Later in the footage, Pattinson’s voice is heard describing the situation in Gotham City: "This is a powder keg. The Riddler’s the match.”"The Batman” will be released in theaters on March 4.
MOVIES
Paramount, CA
Variety

‘Peacemaker’ Trailer Reveals John Cena Dancing, and Fighting, in His Underwear

John Cena strips once again to his skivvies as a homicidally misguided costume vigilante in the first trailer for the HBO Max series “Peacemaker,” which debuted on Saturday as part of the virtual fan event DC Fandome. “Peacemaker,” the spin-off series from the August feature film “The Suicide Squad,” will premiere on the streaming service on Jan. 13. It was created and written by the film’s director, James Gunn. The show follows Cena’s Christopher Smith after the events of “The Suicide Squad,” in which Smith, aka Peacemaker, was nearly killed after betraying his team for what he believed to be the greater...
TV & VIDEOS
thefilmstage.com

Prepare to Scream in First Trailer for Dasha Nekrasova’s Directorial Debut The Scary of Sixty-First

“I think the Epstein stuff and all the details of it are so horrifying that it felt like a good fit, genre-wise, for a psychological horror,” Red Scare’s Dasha Nekrasova told us back in March as her directorial debut The Scary of Sixty-First debuted at the Berlin International Film Festival. Following the story of two women who move into a New York apartment once owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Utopia picked up the film for a December 17 release at NYC’s Quad Cinema in 35mm, followed by a digital release and theatrical expansion in 35mm beginning December 24. Ahead of the release, the trailer has now arrived for what looks to be ideal Christmas counter-programming,
NEW YORK CITY, NY
energy941.com

‘Stranger Things’ Producers Begged For The Right To Use ‘Thriller’

It took 50 phone calls for “Stranger Things” producer, Shawn Levy, to get Michael Jackson’s estate to release the rights for the Netflix series to use Jackson’s song, “Thriller” for the show’s trailer. “We tried 50 other songs,” Levy said. “Literally, I’d wake up at 4 a.m. thinking, “It’s a...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Opens to Killer $50.4M Despite Dual Peacock Launch

David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills is doing killer business at the domestic box office, where it scared up the biggest debut of the pandemic era for a horror film or a movie opening simultaneously on the big screen and a streaming service. Green’s R-rated slasher pic earned $50.4 million from 3,705 theaters in North America. Halloween Kills also launched Friday on Universal’s sister streaming service, Peacock. Day-and-date releases, a controversial practice, have become commonplace during the pandemic as media conglomerates race to grow their streaming services and use feature movies as bait. Previously, Godzilla vs. Kong boasted the biggest domestic box office...
MOVIES
energy941.com

‘Narcos: Mexico’ Final Season Trailer Released

Netflix has released the trailer for the final season of “Narcos: Mexico.”. The final season of the series will be set in the 90s and will tell the tale of what happened after Felix was arrested. Most of the cast from the previous season will return, plus fans will see...
TV SERIES
The Independent

‘Halloween Kills’ carves out $50.4 million at box office

“Halloween Kills” may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The David Gordon Green-directed horror scared up $50.4 million from 3,705 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday. Universal’s “Halloween Kills” far surpassed expectations, which had the film pegged for a more conservative debut in the $30 million range. It also easily bested its main competition, which included the James Bond pic “No Time to Die,” in its second weekend, and Ridley Scott’s medieval epic “The Last...
MOVIES
WTKR News 3

Movies and shows leaving Netflix in November

With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘Halloween Kills’ slaughters box office competition

Nothing can stop Michael Meyers, not even a day-and-date release. Perhaps owing to the fact that Peacock is still a nascent streaming platform with an arguably smaller cultural footprint than HBO Max, the Universal sequel “Halloween Kills” overcame its at-home availability to score the biggest horror movie debut during the pandemic with an estimated $50.35 opening. Directed by David Gordon Green, “Halloween Kills” picks up directly after the events of Green’s 2018 “Halloween,” which itself was a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 classic of the same name. All three films star Jamie Lee Curtis, although due to the injuries her...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson Debuts First Look at DC Anti-Hero

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam has finally come to life. After over a decade of development, fans finally got a first look at “Black Adam,” the feature film starring Johnson as the DC Comics anti-hero and sworn nemesis of Shazam! Johnson unveiled the teaser on Saturday to open DC Fandome, the virtual fan event designed to promote the vast ecosystem of entertainment based on DC Comics superheroes. Along with Johnson’s character, “Black Adam” also focuses on the members of the Justice Society: Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, who can fly thanks to his special metal wings; Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, who can control his...
MOVIES
Fox News

Halloween horror movie homes and the stories behind them

Don’t go trick or treating at these houses this Halloween. When it comes to horror movies, many locations are just as famous as the characters. Whether a movie features a haunted house or is set in a creepy location, many of these famously scary homes are still standing today. The...
MOVIES
1029thebuzz.com

Scientists Claim The Scariest Horror Movie Ever Made

For the second year in a row, The Science Of Scare Project examined horror movies to “scientifically” determine the scariest movie based on the impact they have on your heart rate. The 2021 project examined 250 “victims” to 40 of the world’s scariest and best horror movies, from classics to...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Targets $50 Million Opening Weekend, Despite Simultaneous Peacock Debut

More than 40 years after the first “Halloween,” Michael Myers and Laurie Strode are still box office gold. “Halloween Kills” is targeting a $50.16 million three-day opening at the domestic box office. Universal Pictures, Miramax and Blumhouse’s horror sequel took in $22.86 million on Friday, more than enough to land the weekend’s top slot. While the Friday numbers of “Halloween Kills” fall a bit short of the $33 million opening day of 2018’s “Halloween” (director David Gordon Green’s previous series entry), the result is still a marked achievement, not only for a pandemic release, but also for a film with a...
MOVIES
energy941.com

Check Out The New “The Batman” Trailer

Here’s your first look at Robert Pattinson as “The Batman,” starring with Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. See it in theaters March 4, 2022!
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dune’ Is Taking Over Twitter’s Movies Account This Week

“Dune” will be dashing some spice into the Twitter Movies timeline this week. Warner Bros., as part its larger marketing campaign for director Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” teamed with Twitter for a weeklong takeover of the @TwitterMovies account to promote the sci-fi epic. The movie’s wide theatrical release in the U.S. is set for Oct. 22, when also will be available to stream on HBO Max. Starting Monday and through the end of the week, @TwitterMovies will be fully dedicated to “Dune.” The account’s profile will switch to a “Dune”-themed avatar and header image. As part of the promo, user tweets with the...
INTERNET

