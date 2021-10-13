Local scouts attend Scout Safety Day at WR Fire Dept.

In accordance with safety week, on Oct. 3 scouts from Cub Scout Pack 3650 and Girl Scout Troop 6205 attended a Scout Safety Day at the Wild Rose Fire Department. In addition to Deputy Wenzel and K9 Thor putting on an amazing demonstration, the Scouts learned and practiced fire safety, how to properly exit a burning building utilizing Coloma Fire Departments smoke house, how drones are used to assist police officers, how police officers help our community, as well as the super cool equipment officers and firefighters use to do their job safely. The scouts learned a lot from Chief Mott from the Wautoma Police Department, Deputy Steve Kasubaski, Detective Brandon Rasmussen and Deputy Brian Wenzel & K9 Thor from the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department, the Wild Rose Fire Department and Coloma Fire Department. Volunteers of the day were greatly appreciated.