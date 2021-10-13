Covington commission discuss ARPA, Juneteenth holiday, vacant and surplus properties, more

Part 16 of our series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. By the end of Dr. DeGraff’s tenure as TMC President, the development of college property had gone through its initial stages, yet much still needed to be done. During the presidency of Dr. Robert Giroux, the law firm of Deters, Benzinger and LaVelle leased space for an office just off Turkeyfoot Road. During those years, the Board of Trustees consented to an option agreement with the El Grande Corporation for a ground lease on part of the TMC property and also agreed to convey to the Commonwealth and to St. Elizabeth Hospital that portion of its property needed to build the access road from Turkeyfoot to the new hospital. The Board of Trustees later recommended to the State Highway Department that the name of the new road be Thomas More Parkway (Board of Trustees meeting minutes, Sept. 9, 1982, Mar. 16, 1983, TMU Archives).

