Covington, KY

Covington commission discuss ARPA, Juneteenth holiday, vacant and surplus properties, more

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 6 days ago
ARPA stands for the American Rescue Plan Act, and the city of Covington has $35.9 million to spend over the next three years because of it. Commissioners voted 4-1 at their regular legislative meeting Tuesday night to meet and discuss how to spend that money on Saturday, Oct. 23. Originally,...

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

