October is Independent Country Store Month

 4 days ago

October is Independent Country Store Month

Visit Country Stores and Enjoy the Spirit of Vermont. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott has signed a proclamation declaring, once again, October to be Independent Country Store Month in Vermont, recognizing how important the state's country stores are to the cultural, economic and social lives of Vermonters. In signing the proclamation, at the request of the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association (VRGA), Governor Scott acknowledged the integral role independent country stores have as an essential piece of Vermont communities and the tourism industry. He also highlights how they have played an integral role in supporting their communities during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

