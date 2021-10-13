CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Photos: Smash Mouth through the years

eagledayton.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmash Mouth through the years Smash Mouth at The WB Radio Music Awards, held at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on October 28, 1999. Photo by Brenda Chase Online USA, Inc. (Brenda Chase/Getty Images)

www.eagledayton.com

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25

According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25. Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good. His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook. “Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Epic Bachelorette and Bachelor Weekend in Las Vegas

Watch: The Blonds Call Paris Hilton the "Ultimate Blonde" at NYFW. "Nothing in This World" could top Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's latest celebration. The couple, who got engaged in February after dating for over a year, is one step closer to becoming husband and wife. On Friday, Oct. 8, the reality TV star and entrepreneur took Las Vegas by storm as they kicked off their joint bachelor and bachelorette party.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Casino#Usa
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dorothy Steel, Actress in ‘Black Panther,’ Dies at 95

Dorothy Steel, an actress in Black Panther, has died. She was 95. Steel’s agent Cindy Butler shared the news via an announcement on Facebook, writing that Steel died Friday morning at her home in Detroit. “Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you,” wrote Butler. “Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective.” Steel was born in 1926 and did...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
womansday.com

'AGT' Fans Rally Around Howie Mandel After He Gives An Emotional Update About Hospitalization

Everything You Should Know About "America's Got Talent" American’s Got Talent fans are sending their best to judge Howie Mandel. Since the hit NBC competition show aired its season 16 finale last month and crowned Dustin Tavella the winner, the Deal or No Deal host has enjoyed downtime with loved ones. But Howie may now be taking life a little bit slower following a scary incident.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Declares Emotional Message of Support for Show’s Crew Members

There is a possible strike brewing in Hollywood. And Blue Bloods star Abigail Hawk is the most recent actress to come out in support of the IATSE. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) is threatening to walk if studios don’t agree to make working conditions more tolerable for their set crews. The agreement deadline is set for Monday at midnight. And many of the most influential actors in the industry are supporting IATSE.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Brandy's Daughter Sy'rai Smith Shows Off Dramatic Transformation After Drastic Weight Loss

Taking part in a new TikTok challenge, the 19-year-old daughter of the 'Boy Is Mine' singer shares several before and after photos to show her weight loss journey. AceShowbiz - Brandy's daughter may not be as famous as her mom is, but she is poised to inspire other girls with her own story. Sy'rai Smith has showed his dramatic transformation in a TikTok video after dropping lots of pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Evander Holyfield Gets Engaged, Bey & Jay Take Venice And More

This week there were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. What a week it was for Black celebrity couples! There were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. A lot of the action took place at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Producer Jay-Z stepped out with Beyoncé (who stayed off the red carpet again but still snapped some effortlessly stunning photos for her Instagram), Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon left their sons at home to show support (and she was greeted in the sweetest way by Jay), and All American star Bre-Z and her partner Chris Amore stepped out in style to get a first look at the film.
RELATIONSHIPS
newsnet5

Smash Mouth's lead singer announces retirement

The lead singer of the band Smash Mouth has reportedly decided to retire. Steve Harwell cited concern for his mental and physical health as the main reason for stepping away. "I've tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn't able to,” Harwell told PEOPLE.
MENTAL HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Zendaya is a total glamazon in a chain-covered crop top no one saw coming

Zendaya continued to prove she could easily have a career as a model as she struck a pose in the fiercest look - and fans are going wild over it. The Malcolm & Marie star, who has been on a roll for years with her stellar style thanks to celebrity stylist Law Roach, looked incredible as she slayed against a dreamy skyline in a metallic chain and oversized coin-covered Vivienne Westwood crop top paired with a checked skirt and nude pumps.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wiltonbulletin.com

Smash Mouth's Singer Threatened Audience With Murder

Let’s say you were at a concert and witnessed the vocalist of one band threaten to kill the audience’s family. What sort of music would you expect this band to perform? Your guess would probably be somewhere in the realm of metal (or, perhaps, an especially transgressive noise artist). Among the bands you wouldn’t expect to do something like this? Smash Mouth, a group who — their name aside — have a sound and demeanor that could accurately be described as “jocular.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy