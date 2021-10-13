Best Pet Groomers

There is a lot that goes into owning a pet and there are different levels of what people are comfortable with their pets and how to manage them. Dr. Lucas Kandefer says there are a lot of positives with getting a pet from a rescue, but a lot of people do get purebred pets from breeders as well and there is nothing wrong with that, but we can see people spending $2, 500 or $3,500 for a pet and then we find that they spend a lot of the money they had planned for their care in just the purchase of that pet. So, if they do get sick when they are younger, we find that they just don’t have the money to take care of the pet the way they want to. Dr. Kandefer says with rescuing a pet, your cost to bring them home from the shelter is much less and you can put that money towards making sure their healthcare is exactly what you want and making sure you can manage any emergencies you may happen.

