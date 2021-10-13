CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover, TN

Ethan D. Cravens

By Anglin Funeral Home
clarksvillenow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthan Daniel Cravens, age 17 of Dover, TN went home to be with the Lord on October 9, 2021. He was born June 9, 2004 the beloved son of Josh Cravens of Hopkinsville, KY and Rebecca Cravens of Dover, TN. Ethan worked a Mama Mea’s Pizza, farmed, and processed deer. He was a Junior at Stewart County High School where he was a SCHS Rebel basketball player # 55 and a member of SCHS Beta Club. He and his family attended Dyers Creek First Church of God. He was baptized at St. John Methodist Church in Hopkinsville, KY and confirmed at Hilldale United Methodist Church in Clarksville, TN. Ethan was a loving son, brother, nephew and loyal friend to many.

clarksvillenow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Bill Clinton expected to be discharged from hospital on Sunday

Former President Bill Clinton is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Sunday, according to his spokesperson. Mr. Clinton is being treated for a non-COVID-related infection. "President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the last 24 hours," spokesperson Angel Ureña tweeted Saturday. "He will remain overnight at...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksville, TN
Obituaries
City
Clarksville, TN
City
Garland, TN
City
Dover, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
NBC News

Robert Durst sick with Covid-19, and on a ventilator, following life sentence, lawyer says

New York real estate heir Robert Durst has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently connected to a ventilator, his attorney said. “All we know he’s tested positive for Covid-19, he’s in hospital and on a ventilator," Dick DeGuerin told NBC News on a phone call. "He looked awful Thursday, worst I’ve ever seen him. He was having difficulty breathing, he was having difficulty speaking."
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Crawford
NBC News

China's economic growth slows amid power and property troubles

BEIJING — China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages, supply chain bottlenecks and major wobbles in the property market and raising pressure on policymakers to do more to prop up the faltering recovery. Data released on Monday showed...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy