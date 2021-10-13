Ethan D. Cravens

Ethan Daniel Cravens, age 17 of Dover, TN went home to be with the Lord on October 9, 2021. He was born June 9, 2004 the beloved son of Josh Cravens of Hopkinsville, KY and Rebecca Cravens of Dover, TN. Ethan worked a Mama Mea’s Pizza, farmed, and processed deer. He was a Junior at Stewart County High School where he was a SCHS Rebel basketball player # 55 and a member of SCHS Beta Club. He and his family attended Dyers Creek First Church of God. He was baptized at St. John Methodist Church in Hopkinsville, KY and confirmed at Hilldale United Methodist Church in Clarksville, TN. Ethan was a loving son, brother, nephew and loyal friend to many.