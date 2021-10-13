CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Target Partners With Sezzle & Affirm for Buy Now, Pay Later Holiday Shopping

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1srzW4_0cPwygjE00

Target wants to make it as easy as possible for shoppers to spend money during the holidays, and one way it plans to do that is by providing a new “buy now, pay later” option through partnerships with the Affirm and Sezzle payment platforms.

See: Top Holiday Toys, Gadgets and More to Shop Now — And What They’ll Cost You
Find: Target & 7 More Store Apps That Save You Money and Make Shopping Seamless

Shoppers who qualify for the plans can pay for items on installment, similar to the layaway plans that used to be standard at retailers. One big advantage to consumers is that they can hop on deals and then pay at a pace that suits their budgets — a very handy option during the holiday season, as Target pointed out.

“We know our guests want easy and affordable payment options that work within their family’s budget,” Gemma Kubat, Target’s president of financial and retail services, said in a press release. “Through our partnerships with Affirm and Sezzle, Target is investing in new financial tools that make our shopping experiences more flexible and personalized to guests’ needs, right in time for the holiday season.”

See: Most Holiday Shoppers Will Buy Online — And Start Early
Find: The 37 Mistakes We Make When Shopping at Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart

Sezzle and Affirm will offer a wide range of payment options, timelines and services based on the shopper’s eligibility, what they want to buy and how long they want to spread the payments out. Here’s what you need to know:

  • Sezzle: Each purchase will be split into four interest-free payments over six weeks, with no fees as long as the balance is paid on time. Shoppers will first have to fill out an application with Sezzle. After that, they can shop at Target.com or via the Target app and use the Sezzle Virtual Card as the payment method at checkout. Sezzle can also be used for same-day fulfillment services, drive up, order pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt, as well as in Target stores via Apple Pay or Google Pay.
  • Affirm: Affirm lets Target customers use monthly payments for purchases over $100. The first step is to apply with Affirm. Next, you can shop online at Target.com, select Affirm as the payment method at checkout, and then choose the monthly payment schedule that works best for you. Affirm doesn’t charge any late or hidden fees.

See: The Worst Things to Buy at Walmart and Target
Find: 19 Money-Saving Secrets Target Doesn’t Want You to Know

Buy now, pay later options are becoming increasingly popular with both consumers and retailers — and with good reason. As GOBankingRates reported last week , a new report from research firm Accenture found that the Afterpay platform could save consumers as much as $459 million throughout 2021 by using BNPL instead of a credit card.

Retailers have gotten a boost as well. The Afterpay platform has driven $8.2 billion in incremental sales for retailers and other businesses, the study said.

Target’s decision to add a BNPL option is one of a few steps the big-box retailer has taken to improve its prospects ahead of the holiday season. In late September, it announced plans to add 30,000 new supply chain jobs to help it overcome global supply chain disruptions, GOBankingRates reported.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Target Partners With Sezzle & Affirm for Buy Now, Pay Later Holiday Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores#Holiday Shopping#Target Com
EatThis

Costco Just Dropped This Brand-New Bakery Item

'Tis the season for cinnamon, spice, and everything nice… and Costco is on their game. News broke Sunday morning of a fresh new item in the Costco bakery. If you enjoy Costco cakes, you'll want in on this timely treat. Before you dive in, sign up for the Eat This,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Costco
The Independent

Black Friday mattress deals 2021: When does the sale start and what discounts can we expect?

Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – is fast approaching, with the annual shopping bonanza seeing all our favourite retailers slashing their prices across tech, beauty, fashion, toys, home appliances and much more.Once a one-day in-store event in the US that marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, the sale was first brought to the UK by Amazon in 2010. Ever since, the number of participating retailers has increased, with the deals getting bigger and the sales starting earlier. Now, Black Friday spans an entire weekend before concluding on Cyber Monday.As it’s the perfect time...
SHOPPING
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 10 Popular Items on Sale

Americans are struggling to check off every item on their grocery list due to a combination of price hikes, purchase limits, and shortages. Even Costco isn't immune to the ongoing supply chain issues, with members reporting rising totals on their receipts. Luckily, the warehouse chain just announced a sale on...
RETAIL
WGAU

Black Friday 2021: Best Buy, Target, others announce early holiday sales

Stores are preparing for a busy holiday season, so they’re not even waiting for the traditional start of the shopping season to get here. Industry experts, you may want to focus on in-store shopping instead of doing all your shopping online because of slower mail service and supply chain issues, Good Morning America reported.
SHOPPING
MarketWatch

Kohl's will offer discounts to customers who opt for store pickup for holiday season orders

Kohl's Corp. will offer a $5 discount on qualifying orders periodically throughout the holiday season to customers who choose to pick up their orders at one of the department store chain's 1,100 locations. Most orders are ready in an hour. The program is part of Kohl's holiday season plan, with promotions starting October 20 at the Kohl's Lowest Prices of the Season Event, happening through October 24. The company is also offering other cash back offers and customer rewards over the next couple of months. Kohl's stock is up 13.5% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 18.2% for the period.
RETAIL
GOBankingRates

20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy. With a...
SHOPPING
EatThis

4 Biggest Complaints Shoppers Have About Costco Right Now

Retail giant Costco may be America's favorite place to shop, but the beloved chain isn't without fault. From growing prices of once reasonably priced items to its climate change policy, here are some of the biggest complaints Costco's shoppers have recently aired on social media. For more, check out Costco...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
58K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy